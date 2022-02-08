Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $16.71 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,938,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,450,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

