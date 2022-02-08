Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

