Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

