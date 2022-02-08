Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,935 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.