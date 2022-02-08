Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $183.88 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

