EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 212.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $448.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.03.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

