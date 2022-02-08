Epic Cash Market Capitalization Hits $24.28 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $42,655.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105975 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,688,636 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

