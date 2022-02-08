Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Equinox Gold worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 651,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 397.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

