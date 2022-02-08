Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CSG Systems International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

