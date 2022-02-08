Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 17.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,742,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

