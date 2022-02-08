Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.34 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

