Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $15.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.69. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUF opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $7.77. The firm had revenue of $879.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.20 million.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

