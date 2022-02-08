Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Offerpad’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Offerpad in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 3.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.81. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

