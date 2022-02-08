Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster Sells 1,102 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EQR opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

