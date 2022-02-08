Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 22,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.22.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,012 shares of company stock valued at $20,307,986 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.