Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Trading Up 17.1%

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD)’s stock price traded up 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. 102,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 94,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$126.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.