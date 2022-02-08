Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2682 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.