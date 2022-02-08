Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $338.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $314.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $274.41 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,774 shares of company stock worth $720,419,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 201.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

