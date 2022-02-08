Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $342.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $360.00 to $342.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $314.43 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $274.41 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,108,774 shares of company stock valued at $720,419,134 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

