Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.43. 1,341,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.37 and a 200 day moving average of $332.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $274.41 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,774 shares of company stock valued at $720,419,134 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

