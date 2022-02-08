Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

