European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.40 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

EWCZ stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $25.55. 364,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,570. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $29,288,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $19,874,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

