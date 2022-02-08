Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,016 shares of company stock worth $1,847,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

