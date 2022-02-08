Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 346,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

