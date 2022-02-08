Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,698,000 after acquiring an additional 346,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UL opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.