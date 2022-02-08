Evoke Wealth LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

