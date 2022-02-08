Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

