Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.06

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.06 and traded as high as C$43.43. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.22, with a volume of 41,806 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on EIF. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

