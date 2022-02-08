Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.16

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 319172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

