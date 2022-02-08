Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

