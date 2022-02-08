Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.
Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)
