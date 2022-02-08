FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.46

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 2143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

