Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.56.

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.11. 191,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,111. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

