FIL Ltd Acquires 1,601,468 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.58% of APi Group worth $163,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 370,432 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.