FIL Ltd Acquires 77,394 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,394 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $231,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

