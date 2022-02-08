FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.44% of Global Payments worth $203,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $146.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

