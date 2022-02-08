FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962,513 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $185,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
