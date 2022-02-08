FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962,513 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $185,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,801,000 after acquiring an additional 265,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.