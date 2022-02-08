FIL Ltd Purchases 1,547,334 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.51% of Autohome worth $150,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,230,000 after purchasing an additional 783,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 738,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

