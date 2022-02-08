FIL Ltd Sells 10,999 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.27% of Cooper Companies worth $259,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $386.90 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

