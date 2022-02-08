Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 4,165 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. 250,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,412,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

