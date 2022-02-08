Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

FNDF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,240. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10.

