Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,492. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.