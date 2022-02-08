Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

