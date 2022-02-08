Financial Comparison: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) versus Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -22.20% -13.63% -9.73% Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Captor Capital and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 165.03%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -30.19

Captor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

