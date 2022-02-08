Financial Survey: Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million 0.40 -$2.90 million ($0.01) -4.35 Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A N/A -$2.04 million ($0.38) -3.42

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Crossing Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -2.44% -11.95% -4.56% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07%

Risk and Volatility

Select Sands has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.42, meaning that its stock price is 2,342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

