FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

FINV stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

