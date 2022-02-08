Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.55 million and a PE ratio of 35.07.
About Firan Technology Group
Featured Articles
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.