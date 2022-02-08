Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.55 million and a PE ratio of 35.07.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

