First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,985 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

