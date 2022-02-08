First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 33,534 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

