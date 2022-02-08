First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,534 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

