First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

