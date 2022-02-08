First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.22. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.